Cooking Pasta In Milk Has Its Benefits, But Avoid One Big Mistake

Many of us boil pasta in water because that's what we were taught, but then somewhere along the line, someone had a brilliant idea. Why not cook the pasta in milk instead? If you're tired of the usual routine, it may be time to try this nifty trick that yields a creamier, more flavorful result.

Although it sounds unconventional, this simple swap can work wonders. When you cook pasta directly in milk, you infuse it with a rich, silky texture that water simply can't provide. This method also adds a deeper level of flavor that's especially noticeable in dishes that need extra creaminess like a good old-fashioned mac and cheese. Before you think you can use milk just like you would water, be mindful that you need to keep the heat low.

Milk can scorch easily, especially at high temperatures, which can lead to a burnt taste that's hard to cover up. Scorched milk also leaves an unpleasant smell hanging in the air. Another risk is milk boiling over. Milk's higher viscosity means it rises more than water when it bubbles up and can easily spill over the sides of a pan. Watch your pot closely if you don't want a clean-up on your hands. Low and steady heat will help the pasta cook evenly and keep your milk-based sauce smooth.