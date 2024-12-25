How Joanna Gaines Makes More Flavorful Weeknight Salmon

Getting the most out of your seafood is important, especially for fish like salmon. Beyond storing and maintaining salmon properly, other, more minute techniques can be applied prior to throwing the fish in the oven or on the stove to maximize its flavor. Few people know this better than Joanna Gaines, author of the "Magnolia Table" cookbook series and host of the "Magnolia Table" TV series on the Food Network. Gaines is known for her modern recipes and kitchen tricks, but her tip for making salmon more flavorful is one of our favorites.

What's the trick? Well, similar to when you want to make your pickled cucumbers more flavorful, the best course of action is to make sure all your seasonings seep into the salmon by cutting slits into the fish before you cook it. While this trick might seem simple, the results that come with it can make your at-home fish nights better than ever.