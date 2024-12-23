Crackers Are The Main Character In Hoda Kotb's Upgraded Boxed Cake
With Hoda Kotb recently announcing her departure from TODAY early next year to spend more time with her family and embrace new adventures, viewers are eager to savor every moment. As she prepares for this new chapter, it's the perfect time to reflect on one of Hoda's favorite food combinations: her unique Ritz cracker cake. The cake certainly piqued interest, just like her onion dip and Fritos snack combo. While Ritz crackers on a cake may sound peculiar, we all have our odd food combos that raise eyebrows — just ask anyone who dips fries in ice cream or drinks Diet Coke with pickle juice and jalapeños.
On TODAY, Hoda Kotb and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, celebrated Hoda's birthday and were surprised by the unique cake. Viewers might have speculated a few candles or fresh fruit to adorn the cake, but instead, it featured crackers lining its side.
The recipe to Hoda's heart
At first glance, the Ritz cracker cake may seem questionable, but think sweet and salty. Ritz crackers actually have a hint of sweetness, with 8.8 grams of sugar per 100-gram serving, creating a balance that iconic combos like salted caramel or chocolate-covered pretzels with butterscotch.
The cake is made with butter, yellow cake mix, and Ritz crackers, topped with a simple cream cheese frosting. For an extra twist, consider using crushed Ritz for a crumbled cookie-like texture around the cake. After baking, allow it to set in the fridge for a few hours. Baking and decorating cakes can feel intimidating, but decorating with crackers is relatively easy; it's just lining them up evenly if the aesthetic is important.
As Hoda Kotb prepares to bid farewell, her emotional announcement in September tugged at viewers' heartstrings, "This is the hardest thing in the world," she told her cast and crew. It's a bittersweet moment, but as you whip up a Ritz cracker cake, remember Hoda's infectious energy and the warmth she has brought to NBC's mornings.