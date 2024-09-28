Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is Totally Relatable

Hosts of NBC's "Today Show" have had access to some pretty epic food. The show regularly welcomes world renown restaurateurs, cookbook authors, and Michelin-starred chefs for food demonstrations which the hosts eagerly sample. But, when it comes down to it, they like to snack on stuff that most of us reach for, too. During a March 2024 segment celebrating National Snack Day, Hoda Kotb revealed on "Today" that her preferred cure for the munchies was the combination of Fritos and onion dip. Her chip brand of choice is one that plenty of people can no doubt get behind. When YouGov ranked more than 350 snack brands by popularity for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, Fritos came in at No. 35.

Not just any old Fritos will do for Kotb, who explained, "[My favorites] are the scoop Fritos. You know why you need a scoop? So you can get the onion dip. I love a French onion dip." Of course, she was referring to the oversized Fritos Scoops! Fellow host Savannah Guthrie tried the pairing and agreed that the flavor was "really good." Of course, this isn't news to the snack world. For years, people have posted recipes that recommend eating Fritos Scoops! with various onion dips, some of which boast flavorful twists like hot sauce or multiple cheeses. (We doubt anything could be better than having them with homemade smoked onion dip.)