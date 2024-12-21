The First Caesar Salad Julia Child Ever Had Was Served By Its Inventor

Julia Child's food adventures were once-in-a-lifetime experiences that started well before she became a cooking icon. In the 1975 book, "From Julia Child's Kitchen," she recounted a childhood memory of being served her first Caesar salad by none other than its inventor: Caesar Cardini.

"I am probably one of the few people around who saw the real Caesar Cardini making his salad," she wrote. "I was about nine when my parents took me to his restaurant in Tijuana, [Mexico], just the other side of the border from San Diego. They were so excited when big jolly Caesar himself came to the table to make the salad, which had already been written up and talked about everywhere."

If you ask us, that sounds like a Caesar salad experience for the ages! However, Child also revealed that Cardini changed this salad's format due to negative feedback from customers. So perhaps the legend makes the experience sound more fantastic than the actual experience really was.