How To Turn Trader Joe's Cold Brew Concentrate Into A Cafe-Worthy Drink

As a former Starbucks barista and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, I can confidently tell you that Trader Joe's cold brew concentrate is a great choice for your morning pick-me-up. And it is super easy to turn your basic cold brew into a much cheaper and tastier yet cafe-worthy drink in the comfort of your home.

The simplest way to spice up your cold brew concentrate is by adding milk or cream and pouring it over ice. Or you could add both, making a drink that's one part concentrate, one part milk, and one part cream. There are also plenty of flavor pairings, such as coconut milk with chocolate-based creamer or pumpkin spice flavor creamers (just make sure you're storing them at the correct temperature). International Delight offers a pumpkin spice option that can be mixed with water or even almond milk. You can even go as far as making Starbucks' sweet cream at home to add to your cold brew.

However, you need to make sure you measure the concentrate correctly, as it is not the same as a regular cold brew. It has a higher ratio of coffee to water, making it even more caffeinated, which is why it needs to be diluted. Follow the instructions on the back and add one part coffee concentrate to two parts milk or water.