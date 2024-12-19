How To Turn Trader Joe's Cold Brew Concentrate Into A Cafe-Worthy Drink
As a former Starbucks barista and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, I can confidently tell you that Trader Joe's cold brew concentrate is a great choice for your morning pick-me-up. And it is super easy to turn your basic cold brew into a much cheaper and tastier yet cafe-worthy drink in the comfort of your home.
The simplest way to spice up your cold brew concentrate is by adding milk or cream and pouring it over ice. Or you could add both, making a drink that's one part concentrate, one part milk, and one part cream. There are also plenty of flavor pairings, such as coconut milk with chocolate-based creamer or pumpkin spice flavor creamers (just make sure you're storing them at the correct temperature). International Delight offers a pumpkin spice option that can be mixed with water or even almond milk. You can even go as far as making Starbucks' sweet cream at home to add to your cold brew.
However, you need to make sure you measure the concentrate correctly, as it is not the same as a regular cold brew. It has a higher ratio of coffee to water, making it even more caffeinated, which is why it needs to be diluted. Follow the instructions on the back and add one part coffee concentrate to two parts milk or water.
How to customize your coffee at home
If you've measured out the perfect amount of cold brew concentrate and are still unsure what to do, you can always jazz your drink up with syrups, much like the ones you see at coffee shops. (Fun fact: you can actually buy Starbucks syrups at most locations if the store has plenty in stock.)
Whether you're craving caramel, vanilla, or hazelnut, brands like Torani are available online and at multiple grocery stores. Add as many pumps as you like to your cold brew concentrate before mixing in other liquids. You can then heap your drink with whipped cream to give it a cafe feel and drizzle mocha or caramel syrup on top to finish things off.
Now, if you're in the mood for a cold foam-style cold brew, this can also be done at home. Frother wands make it easy for coffee lovers to whip up cream or milk to pour over your cold brew. I like to make cold brew concentrate with water and then froth up my creamer of choice: Italian Sweet Cream flavor from Coffee Mate. Put the amount you want into a cup and froth it until it reaches the desired texture then pour directly over your cold brew concentrate. In no time you have turned your kitchen into your own personal go-to coffee shop.