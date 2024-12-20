How To Keep Sandwich Pinwheels From Totally Falling Apart

Sandwich pinwheels are those adorable little appetizers that instantly make you look like the hostess with the mostest at any party. They're fun, bite-sized, and always bring a pop of color to the table — but they can be a bit tricky to keep intact. Ever made a batch that unravels the second someone picks one up? No one wants a sloppy pinwheel, so here's how to keep them rolled up nice and tight.

To start, spread a thin layer of something that acts as "glue" — cream cheese, hummus, or even nut butter. This tasty adhesive holds everything together, making your fillings less likely to slide around and unravel the roll. Once you've got your spread down, add your toppings sparingly. Think deli meat, thinly sliced veggies, or cheese. Less is definitely more here, as overloading with fillings can make rolling tricky and increase the chance of a messy unraveling.

When you're ready to roll, go burrito-style: Start at one end, rolling firmly (but not too tight to avoid squeezing out the filling). Next, wrap the roll in plastic wrap and pop it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. This chill time sets everything in place, making slicing much easier. Be sure to use a sharp knife and position the roll seam side down to keep the layers secure. If you want extra hold, add a toothpick to each. Then, serve those perfect spirals with confidence, knowing they'll stay intact until the very last bite.