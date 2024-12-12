The 2 Secret Ingredients In Kristin Chenoweth's Easy Crinkle Cookies

At times, baking is a complicated skill that requires the utmost precision and years of expertise. Other times, it's quite shocking just how simple baking can be. And, since we're always trying to make baking easier for ourselves to make our lives as foodies less stressful, a simple crinkle cookie recipe that only requires two ingredients is something that bakers, new and old, are likely to rejoice at the thought of. Luckily, Kristin Chenoweth has come forth with just that.

Known in part for her role as Glinda in the hit Broadway musical "Wicked" back in 2003, Chenoweth recently came onto the scene to reveal her cookie recipe just as the movie adaptation of the musical was taking the world by storm — promotional Stanley cups and all. In an Instagram reel released on November 27th, the beloved actress revealed that, instead of the traditional methods used to make crinkle cookies for Thanksgiving, she merely uses Cool Whip and store-bought cake mix — along with a little powdered sugar and some icing — to present us with the simplest recipe you could possibly imagine.