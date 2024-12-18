The Perfect Ratio For Big-Batch Eggnog Cocktails

Making guest-tailored cocktails for your holiday party is a lot of effort. While this is in keeping with the generous festive spirit, unless you're a pro-mixologist, you may end up feeling pretty overwhelmed. Making a big-batch cocktail instead will please your guests and usher in some seasonal cheer. Eggnog — which is both festive and boozy — is the perfect holiday quaff to make in bulk. Just as imbibers prefer various kinds of liquor in their eggnog, the amount of liquor you add also varies. Natalie Migliarini, author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and the founder of Beautiful Booze, gave us her expert tips on how to please all your guests with a big-batch eggnog.

"A standard drink has 1.5 to 2 ounces of liquor. For eggnog to retain the proper tasting notes, I would add 1.5 ounces for each serving, so the ratio would be about 1 part liquor to about 5 parts non-alcoholic ingredients," Migliarini explains. Migliarini also notes that you can alter the amount of liquor depending on how boozy you and your guests like it. For a smoother batch, only add 1 ounce per serving. For a stronger eggnog à la Martha Stewart, add 2 ounces of liquor for every serving.