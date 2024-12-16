Make A Better-Than-Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich With One Simple Sauce

Breakfast sandwiches are one way to guarantee a better morning and a great start to the day. Whether it's the impossible breakfast sandwich from our local Starbucks or the McDonald's breakfast sandwich, we all have a restaurant favorite that's hard to beat. For most of us though, it's not feasible to be buying these on a daily basis. Even if you've rolled up your sleeves and made your own version at home, you might feel like your breakfast sandwich just doesn't compare to its restaurant version. But what if your sandwich is simply missing its literal and figurative 'secret sauce'?

A homemade spicy mayo is the key to giving a creamy and hot kick to your breakfast, which is so addictive you might never set foot in Starbucks again. All you need is to whisk ⅓ cup of mayo, 1 tablespoon of hot sauce, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice together. Spread the mayo on both bread slices before putting together your breakfast sandwich for the ideal flavor boost of hot and tangy.