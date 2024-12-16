Make A Better-Than-Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich With One Simple Sauce
Breakfast sandwiches are one way to guarantee a better morning and a great start to the day. Whether it's the impossible breakfast sandwich from our local Starbucks or the McDonald's breakfast sandwich, we all have a restaurant favorite that's hard to beat. For most of us though, it's not feasible to be buying these on a daily basis. Even if you've rolled up your sleeves and made your own version at home, you might feel like your breakfast sandwich just doesn't compare to its restaurant version. But what if your sandwich is simply missing its literal and figurative 'secret sauce'?
A homemade spicy mayo is the key to giving a creamy and hot kick to your breakfast, which is so addictive you might never set foot in Starbucks again. All you need is to whisk ⅓ cup of mayo, 1 tablespoon of hot sauce, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice together. Spread the mayo on both bread slices before putting together your breakfast sandwich for the ideal flavor boost of hot and tangy.
What spicy mayo pairs well with
If your breakfast sandwich includes the classics like eggs, bacon, or sausage, this spicy mayo will make for the perfect condiment. The spicy and tangy flavors will liven up your eggs, with the velvety texture of this sauce giving them a more luxurious feel. The crispy bacon will be complemented by the creamy mayo and if your sausage is on the drier side; this condiment will mask that. Other additions like avocado or cheese will also be elevated with a subtle spicy kick. You'll probably have leftover sauce, but that won't be a problem since spicy mayo belongs to a lot more than just breakfast sandwiches.
You can spice up your regular sandwiches and give your ham and cheese or BLT sandwich a flavorful upgrade. Spicy mayo can amp up your homemade burgers, especially fried chicken or fish burgers that can benefit from a little creaminess. Drizzle it on top of your tacos or nachos to add to the existing spice and tanginess from the jalapenos and lime. This mayo also makes for a great dipping sauce for fries, onion rings, or hash browns as it has a light and thick consistency. Store your spicy mayo in the fridge for up to four days –- but if you get creative enough, it won't last that long.