The Muffin Tin Hack That Makes Mini Cheesecakes A Breeze
In the culinary world, we have a fascination with miniature foods. Mini hotdogs (aka pigs-in-a-blanket), baby corn, baby carrots, mini Hershey's Krakel bars – things are just cuter when they're miniature. It's more ergonomic to bake cupcakes (arguably a miniature version of cake) for your kid's school birthday celebration than it is to bake an entire sheet cake. If you're baking an old-fashioned cheesecake for the holiday party, or simply looking for a more portionable serving, then mini cheesecakes should be calling your name. To make your mini cheesecake baking experience even easier, try using a muffin tin!
A mini muffin tin or regular-sized muffin tin, whichever tin you choose will act as the perfect base for baking the crumbly crust of your cheesecakes. Making a homemade crust for a larger, traditional cheesecake often means gathering a large baking pan, graham crackers, butter, and sugar. But if you're short on time and want those evenly portioned servings, consider swapping the classic crust for a premade cookie dough instead. It's quick, convenient, and adds a mouthwatering twist to your mini cheesecakes. Plus, the muffin tins will give your cookie-crusts the shape they need to hold the cheesecake filling in place.
Turning cookie dough into crusts for mini cheesecakes has never been easier
To make these delightfully simple mini cheesecakes, begin by spraying your mini muffin or regular-sized muffin tin with non-stick baking spray. Take your package of premade cookie dough (preferably sugar cookie dough) and place even portions on the bottom of each muffin mold. Then, use the back of a cookie scoop to press down on the cookie dough until it forms a bowl shape. Bake the cookies according to the directions on the packaging and when they're still hot from coming out of the oven, use the back of the cookie scoop on the baked dough again. Once the cookie dough cools, all that's left to do is pipe in the actual cheesecake and garnish at will.
Since the cookie dough crust will have already been baked before piping in the cheesecake filling, it's probably best not to put it in the oven for a second time. Try using a no-bake cheesecake recipe or a carton of Philadelphia's No Bake Original Cheesecake Filling with these sugar cookie crusts. For a holiday-flavored mini cheesecake, try using gingerbread or snickerdoodle dough for the crust instead of sugar cookies. Or think outside the box and whip up a chocolate cheesecake to pair with a chocolate chip dough or peanut butter dough crust. These versatile mini cheesecakes are a breeze to bake thanks to a handy muffin tin, making them ideal for any occasion or craving.