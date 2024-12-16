The Muffin Tin Hack That Makes Mini Cheesecakes A Breeze

To make these delightfully simple mini cheesecakes, begin by spraying your mini muffin or regular-sized muffin tin with non-stick baking spray. Take your package of premade cookie dough (preferably sugar cookie dough) and place even portions on the bottom of each muffin mold. Then, use the back of a cookie scoop to press down on the cookie dough until it forms a bowl shape. Bake the cookies according to the directions on the packaging and when they're still hot from coming out of the oven, use the back of the cookie scoop on the baked dough again. Once the cookie dough cools, all that's left to do is pipe in the actual cheesecake and garnish at will.

Since the cookie dough crust will have already been baked before piping in the cheesecake filling, it's probably best not to put it in the oven for a second time. Try using a no-bake cheesecake recipe or a carton of Philadelphia's No Bake Original Cheesecake Filling with these sugar cookie crusts. For a holiday-flavored mini cheesecake, try using gingerbread or snickerdoodle dough for the crust instead of sugar cookies. Or think outside the box and whip up a chocolate cheesecake to pair with a chocolate chip dough or peanut butter dough crust. These versatile mini cheesecakes are a breeze to bake thanks to a handy muffin tin, making them ideal for any occasion or craving.