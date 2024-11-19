The Hershey's Chocolate Bar That's Only Sold As A Miniature
Sometimes, all it takes is a little chocolate to turn your day around. For many, Hershey's is the go-to brand for that quick, oh-so-tasty fix. From the classic milk chocolate bar to the cookies 'n' creme variety, Hershey's has long satisfied America's sweet tooth. But what about the less popular flavors — like the Krackel bar?
Introduced in 1938, the Krackel bar was Hershey's answer to the demand for crispy rice and milk chocolate treats. Wrapped in red packaging with silver sides and bold white lettering, the Krackel bar quickly became a favorite due to its crunchy texture and rich chocolatey taste. However, after 1997, the full-sized bars were discontinued, leaving fans with no choice but to stock up on Hershey's Miniatures at Halloween or to hope that a generous parent might buy a pack. The full-sized bars made a brief return in 2014, before being discontinued again, although the Krackel still lives on in the Miniatures packs. It doesn't quite hit the spot like the full-sized candy bar, but it's still there, waiting to be rediscovered. After all, unlike the unfortunate reason Life Savers Holes were discontinued, Krackel bars were never associated with any scandal that might prevent them from making a return.
Retro candy's sweet comeback
While Hershey's may not be everyone's top choice, whether because of the selection available or because there are so many milk chocolate brands out there with great taste and texture, those who crave a little crunch often fall in love with Krackel minis.
While Krackel may only be available in miniature now, Nestle's Crunch bars could be a worthy replacement for those who like candy with some bite. Crunch bars contain crisped rice and milk chocolate, just like Krackel. Crunch bars are also a retro staple and were introduced to the public in the 1930s, like Krackel bars. In 2018, Nestle sold Crunch, and several other U.S. sweet brands, to the Ferrero Group. Unlike Krackel, Crunch bars have kept their size and are available in stores nationwide.
The lasting popularity of retro sweets may give hope to some Krackel fans, as there are plenty of nostalgic snacks that are still around and many more due to make a comeback. Brands like Altoids, with their re-released Retro Sours, show that fans are eager for a taste of the past. Hershey's also included several repeat fan favorites in its limited-time Halloween release, showing that the brand is not averse to bringing back old classics. Whether discontinued or downsized, Miniature Krackel bars are still out there, at least. Maybe a bit of fan attention can help get the full-sized bar back on shelves.