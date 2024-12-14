The Joanna Gaines Dish That Chip Eats For Breakfast Every Week

When you hear Chip and Joanna Gaines, you might not imagine yourself following homemade recipes from either of the HGTV stars. The couple has come a long way since their days of transforming homes on "Fixer Upper," and have since introduced their Magnolia brand, which includes a network and quarterly magazine, as well as a series of cookbooks. The cookbooks showcase Joanna Gaines' approach to classic dishes and also share a few of her family's secret recipes. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2," released in 2020, features 145 recipes crafted by Gaines, including favorites like cheese balls, zucchini bread, and a standout dish that Chip Gaines can't keep his hands off – biscuits.

While many chefs have their own take on biscuits, Gaines writes in her cookbook that her husband and kids are absolutely hooked on her personalized Jojo's Biscuit recipe. Chip reportedly thinks the biscuits are "heaven on Earth" and is constantly bragging that they are "the best breakfast he has ever had." Gaines had a little help from her family when it came to perfecting the dish, trialing different recipes until she found one that was a hit. In fact, it was such a hit that she now makes the biscuits every week for her husband. That's some pretty high praise. Luckily, Gaines shared the exact ingredients and instructions to make these buttery, flaky biscuits (not to be confused with scones) so that anyone can recreate them at home.