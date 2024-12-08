Though the craving for a warm bowl of soup tends to kick in when the weather gets cold, soups are a year-round favorite. As a never-ending appetizer at Olive Garden or a casual lunch selection at Panera Bread, there's truly no bad time for soup. When it comes to hand-making a pot of soup, people are always getting creative with additions and substitutions, such as jazzing up cream of mushroom soup with a splash of white wine. If you're looking for an easy soup upgrade that can add a delicious burst of flavor, try throwing a few pieces of popcorn on top as a garnish.

It's already pretty common to crumble crackers or croutons into a bowl of soup, so topping with popcorn isn't too far-fetched. Popcorn can add a delightful balance to the bowl — a small, crispy, salty compliment to whatever soup you decide to top it with. The pieces of popcorn will only stay crisp for so long before they absorb the liquid from the soup, but whether slightly soggy or perfectly firm, it's a straightforward way to use that leftover bag of popcorn in the pantry. It'll work better with thicker soups like one of the many wonderful chowders compared to more watery soups like chicken noodle, but the fun part is that you can experiment with different flavors of popcorn! A bag of precooked Smartfood Popcorn or the AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn kernels from the microwave can add a flavorful crunch to every bite of your soup.