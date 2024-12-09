The Stars On Cracker Barrel Aprons Aren't Just Decorative

If you're like me, your childhood visits to Cracker Barrel were filled with two highlights: the whimsical gift shop overflowing with toys, crafts, treats, and sweet treats — hello, the honey sticks and candy bars — and the ever-entertaining Cracker Barrel peg game, or "Peg Solitaire," that turned the wait for food into a fun challenge. But there's one element that often goes unnoticed, the aprons worn by the staff.

Beginning in the early 1980s, Cracker Barrel introduced a system designed to help workers transition into higher roles, such as shift leads or skill trainers. The company also offers a Managers in Transition program and a Managers Certification in Business Basics (MCBB) program for advanced managers or those aiming to become district managers. While employees are not required to participate in these programs, many may feel the need to engage with them to advance within the company.

The majority of employees wear an apron adorned with gold stars, but the number of stars varies depending on how long they've worked at the restaurant and their achievements (so it's not a quirky design choice). These stars reflect the employees' standing within the PAR program, or Personal Achievement Responsibility system. There are four levels to the program which allow employees to receive up to four stars on their aprons, or their hats for those without aprons. With locations in the majority of the United States, it's hard to miss one of the iconic brown or burgundy aprons.