The Stars On Cracker Barrel Aprons Aren't Just Decorative
If you're like me, your childhood visits to Cracker Barrel were filled with two highlights: the whimsical gift shop overflowing with toys, crafts, treats, and sweet treats — hello, the honey sticks and candy bars — and the ever-entertaining Cracker Barrel peg game, or "Peg Solitaire," that turned the wait for food into a fun challenge. But there's one element that often goes unnoticed, the aprons worn by the staff.
Beginning in the early 1980s, Cracker Barrel introduced a system designed to help workers transition into higher roles, such as shift leads or skill trainers. The company also offers a Managers in Transition program and a Managers Certification in Business Basics (MCBB) program for advanced managers or those aiming to become district managers. While employees are not required to participate in these programs, many may feel the need to engage with them to advance within the company.
The majority of employees wear an apron adorned with gold stars, but the number of stars varies depending on how long they've worked at the restaurant and their achievements (so it's not a quirky design choice). These stars reflect the employees' standing within the PAR program, or Personal Achievement Responsibility system. There are four levels to the program which allow employees to receive up to four stars on their aprons, or their hats for those without aprons. With locations in the majority of the United States, it's hard to miss one of the iconic brown or burgundy aprons.
Cracker Barrel's stars of achievement
However, stars aren't the only reward on the menu. "Once an employee reaches level two of the PAR program, they earn a special apron with their stars and name embroidered on it. After completing each level an employee also earns a special diploma recognizing their achievement," stated a Cracker Barrel spokesperson (via Southern Living). While level one designates someone as a rising star, it seems as long as you embrace the restaurant's core values of belonging, responsibility, team, and mission, you'll be on your way to that star-studded apron in no time.
Replying to @Jake answering one of our most frequently asked questions: what do the stars on our aprons mean? #crackerbarrel
If your guess was that the stars either didn't have a meaning or simply showed how long the employee worked for the company, you're not alone. Cracker Barrel released a TikTok to clear up this long-standing mystery.
In that video, the company adds another layer by explaining the significance of brown and burgundy aprons. Burgundy aprons indicate that an employee has the ability to train others. So, the next time you're at Cracker Barrel digging into some gravy-covered biscuits, or other comfort foods you can't seem to not love, remember even the name Cracker Barrel comes from an intriguing history. Discover more about Cracker Barrel's fascinating origins and journey by exploring their story. may be surprised by what you discover.