Do Starbucks Gift Cards Expire?

If you've ever uncovered a long-lost Starbucks gift card from the depths of your wallet or purse, you might have wondered, "Does this thing still work?" The good news is that Starbucks gift cards don't expire. That's right, no ticking time bomb, no countdown to zero.

Once loaded, your balance will remain fresh and fully intact, whether it's been a week, a month, or even a year since you last touched it. This open-ended policy makes Starbucks gift cards perfect for occasional coffee sippers, seasonal drink lovers, and anyone who likes to spread out their coffee here and there.

Since your balance isn't going anywhere, why not get creative with how you use it? There's more to a Starbucks gift card than lattes and cake pops, and with a little strategy, you can make every dollar stretch. I'm bringing some clever, year-round ideas to use that Starbucks card to its fullest.