How To Use Bacon Bits To Make A Savory Bagel Spread

Bacon bits are a hassle-free way to add some pizzazz to your cream cheese when you're in a rush. In fact, you don't even have to mix them — just sprinkle your bits on top of a schmeared-up bagel and go. But with a little extra time, you open up a whole new world of options by cooking your own bacon. Dredge the bacon in flour for an even crispier slice, and crumble it up after it cools. Then, add it to your favorite cream cheese in place of the bacon bits. Fresh bacon expires faster than cream cheese or bacon bits, so you'll want to eat this quickly or make smaller batches. You can also whip your cream cheese for a bagel topper that spreads like butter.

Take it a step further by adding herbs and spices for an extra kick. Try smashing in roasted garlic cloves, sprinkling some onion powder, adding a pinch of salt or dried parsley, or tossing in a handful of cut green onions. If your cream cheese mixture seems too thick, just add a dash of olive or avocado oil. You can even use some bacon drippings from the pan if you cooked your own bacon for extra meaty goodness.

You don't need to put in much effort for a truly delicious spread, though. Cream cheese and bacon do the job. And no matter what your ideal ratio of bagel to cream cheese happens to be, you can be sure this seemingly simple spread will leave you wanting more.