Combine The 2 Best Breakfast Foods With Pancake Battered Bacon
Breakfast offers a fascinating variety of dishes. While you can eat anything you want for breakfast, the array of traditional items in America — ranging from pancakes and waffles to biscuits and gravy, eggs, and bacon — often forces us to ask ourselves a difficult question each morning: Do we want to eat a sweet or savory dish for the most important meal of the day?
This question is hotly contested among breakfast lovers, but at The Takeout, we believe there's another way. Regardless of your preferences, making yourself a sweet and savory breakfast combination is the best way to get the most out of your first meal of the day. While this can be done by adding a side of bacon to your stack of pancakes, you can go a step further by combining the two to make a uniquely delicious combination that'll forever change how you look at homemade breakfast.
Why the bacon and pancake combo works so well
You've likely had plenty of pancakes with a side of bacon, so it should come as no surprise that bringing them together into one entity would work beautifully. One way to do this is by making a pancake with a strip of bacon enclosed within it. While you must cook the bacon before putting it in the batter to ensure it cooks all the way through, the meat is unlikely to burn within the pancake. The pancake-covered bacon strips are a deliciously sweet and savory combo that can be further complemented with maple syrup, a dressing that'll work especially well if you utilize maple bacon in the recipe.
Another way to accomplish this marriage between bacon and pancakes is to focus on the pancake itself and use the bacon as a topping for the sweet breakfast favorite. Adding bacon bits in the middle of cooking your pancakes can be done similarly to adding chocolate chips. Because store-bought bacon bits are pre-cooked, and homemade can be prepped ahead of time, they can add that savory edge that your signature signature fluffy pancakes need without hogging all the attention when cooking. Ultimately, there are so many ways to combine the two delicious breakfast foods together that we're shocked bacon-infused pancakes aren't the most popular item at every diner in the nation.