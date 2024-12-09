Combine The 2 Best Breakfast Foods With Pancake Battered Bacon

You've likely had plenty of pancakes with a side of bacon, so it should come as no surprise that bringing them together into one entity would work beautifully. One way to do this is by making a pancake with a strip of bacon enclosed within it. While you must cook the bacon before putting it in the batter to ensure it cooks all the way through, the meat is unlikely to burn within the pancake. The pancake-covered bacon strips are a deliciously sweet and savory combo that can be further complemented with maple syrup, a dressing that'll work especially well if you utilize maple bacon in the recipe.

Another way to accomplish this marriage between bacon and pancakes is to focus on the pancake itself and use the bacon as a topping for the sweet breakfast favorite. Adding bacon bits in the middle of cooking your pancakes can be done similarly to adding chocolate chips. Because store-bought bacon bits are pre-cooked, and homemade can be prepped ahead of time, they can add that savory edge that your signature signature fluffy pancakes need without hogging all the attention when cooking. Ultimately, there are so many ways to combine the two delicious breakfast foods together that we're shocked bacon-infused pancakes aren't the most popular item at every diner in the nation.