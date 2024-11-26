Santa Who? Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Doughnuts Feature Another Christmas Icon

Krispy Kreme's releasing a new holiday doughnut lineup mainly featuring a Christmas-related character who isn't Santa Claus. Starting November 29 (which happens to be Black Friday this year), you'll be able to snag the Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection, which features three new doughnuts, each based off characters from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The new doughnuts are an assortment of dipped and filled treats. The star filled pastry is called the Grinch Doughnut. It's filled with cookies and cream filling (meant to evoke coal, for you naughty folks), and it's dipped in green icing and decorated with the Grinch's shifty face. The rest are dipped glazed varieties; the first one is the Grinchy Claus Doughnut, which features Krispy Kreme's classic glazed doughnut that's been dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercream, and then garnished with crispy bits and an edible Grinch illustration. Then there's the Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut, which starts with a classic glazed doughnut which is then dipped in strawberry icing, decorated with a green buttercream tree, and covered in sprinkles and topped with a star.