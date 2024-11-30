Lengthwise Vs Crosswise: What's The Difference Between The Cutting Methods?

Sometimes recipes dictate whether something should be cut lengthwise or crosswise. And while it's easy to dismiss the difference (it's all just getting chopped up, right?) sometimes the distinction does matter. In recipes, cutting lengthwise means cutting your item along the vertical axis, typically from root to stem. To cut crosswise is to do the opposite, along the horizontal axis.

The difference between the two is perhaps most obvious in chopping onions. A crosswise cut will produce flat discs of onion which are ideal for something like onion rings, as an example. A lengthwise cut will produce longer onion strips perfect for, among other things, caramelized onions.

Lengthwise cuts are also the recommended way to start dicing onions. The reason onions make us cry is due to their natural defense mechanisms which activate when its cell walls are breached. Cutting the onion lengthwise cuts alongside the cells' north-south orientation, rupturing fewer of them and producing fewer tear-causing fumes.