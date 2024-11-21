The 10-Cent McDonald's DoorDash Order That Never Needed To Happen

There's something to be said for leaving things to the imagination. Like those six-word short stories that suggest a greater narrative ("For sale: baby shoes, never worn" being the most famous, even if Hemingway didn't actually write it), you sometimes see an odd little detail — a quick snapshot — that sets your mind racing. You can only speculate as you peer through this small window into a story you'll never truly understand. And so we arrive at the 10-cent DoorDash order from McDonald's.

Compiling some of the most notable trends and curious happenstances of the past year, DoorDash took note of a peculiar order a customer placed. This person ordered exactly two items from their local McDonald's: a small carton of Creamy Ranch dipping sauce (the second-best McDonald's sauce) and a straw. It cost the customer a mere 10 cents before tax and tip; the toll it's exacted upon our psyches, however, is incalculable. What drives someone to order a single dipping sauce and a straw? Were they items they forgot to add to a previous order? That has to be it — otherwise, we're forced to assume that they were going to drink the sauce through the straw, and down that path lies only madness.