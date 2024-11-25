The Mongolian Horse Milk Origins Of Sour Cream

The name sour cream sounds a bit like a mistake. Cream is supposed to be fresh and sweet. If it's sour, that means it's gone off, right? Surely, that's not appetizing. And yet, a loaded baked potato without a dollop of sour cream is a lonely baked potato indeed. And, what else could possibly accompany the humble green onion when flavoring potato chips?

Sour cream is an extremely versatile cooking staple, that can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. It's a perfect mix-in for silky mashed potatoes and is a Martha Stewart-endorsed ingredient for better banana bread.

But how did this wonderful substance come to be? Was it a French dairy farmer's chance discovery? A method devised in ancient Greece with sheep's milk? Or did it come from hardy goat farmers on the Anatolian steppe? The answer, it turns out, is none of the above. The first iteration of sour cream was an alcoholic drink rather than a condiment and, instead of being made with sheep, cow, or goat's milk, this boozy beverage used milk from a horse.