What Time Does Cracker Barrel Start Serving Lunch?
Southern-themed gift shop and restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is a road trip stop for many (since they're oftentimes located right off the highway) where you can eat all-day breakfast or recharge over a bowl of chicken and dumplings. Though the idea of eating pancakes and eggs all day is nice, sometimes you just want a lunch plate to kick off your afternoon. If that's what you're looking for, then don't bother stopping in until 11 a.m., which is when lunch service officially begins.
But it's not just lunch that starts at 11, you can also order from the dinner menu starting from that time as well. That means pot roast, bone-in fried chicken, and even steak is available before noon; should your appetite lean that way. And if you're looking to wash it down with something a little stronger than just soda, the company rolled out a beer and wine selection at all of its locations starting in 2020.
Cracker Barrel is making some changes to the way it feels
If you've never actually stepped foot into a Cracker Barrel location, don't feel too left out because there's actually a fair lack of them across the States. You won't find any in Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, or Wyoming, nor will you find any in Washington, D.C. The business is also currently trying to refresh its image a little, since that staged old-timey setting isn't drawing in as many customers as it used to.
In fact, CNN reported that the company's CEO, Julie Felss Masino, admitted earlier this summer in an earnings call that, "We're just not as relevant as we once were." So don't be surprised if you step into a store and see some cosmetic refreshes with a simpler feel. You will also see Early Dinner Deals offering discounts on dinner between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. Because even a restaurant chain that prides itself on its image of the past has to keep up with the times.