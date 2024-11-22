What Time Does Cracker Barrel Start Serving Lunch?

Southern-themed gift shop and restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is a road trip stop for many (since they're oftentimes located right off the highway) where you can eat all-day breakfast or recharge over a bowl of chicken and dumplings. Though the idea of eating pancakes and eggs all day is nice, sometimes you just want a lunch plate to kick off your afternoon. If that's what you're looking for, then don't bother stopping in until 11 a.m., which is when lunch service officially begins.

But it's not just lunch that starts at 11, you can also order from the dinner menu starting from that time as well. That means pot roast, bone-in fried chicken, and even steak is available before noon; should your appetite lean that way. And if you're looking to wash it down with something a little stronger than just soda, the company rolled out a beer and wine selection at all of its locations starting in 2020.