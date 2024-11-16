Here's How Long That Bottle Of Port Lasts After Opening

Port can last for a good long while in an unopened bottle. Some ports that have been ageing for over a century sell for thousands of dollars, which is far costlier than many of Napa's rarest and most exclusive wines. Once you do pull the cork, though, the clock starts ticking regardless of whether your port is high-end or the cheapest kind you can find at the supermarket. Just how long do you have to finish the bottle before the flavor starts going off? There's no one-size-fits-all answer since it varies pretty widely from one type to another.

Vintage port needs to be consumed the quickest since the oldest ones can begin to deteriorate in as little as 24 hours, while younger ones will only stay at peak flavor for five days, max. LBV (or late-bottled vintage) port can last about three weeks if unfiltered. But if it's filtered, you're looking at maybe 12 days, tops. Older Colheita port only lasts up to four days, but if it's a less-aged variety you might be able to squeeze three weeks out of a bottle. White port should last up to three weeks, too, while most ruby and tawny ports will last between four to six weeks.