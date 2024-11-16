Here's How Long That Bottle Of Port Lasts After Opening
Port can last for a good long while in an unopened bottle. Some ports that have been ageing for over a century sell for thousands of dollars, which is far costlier than many of Napa's rarest and most exclusive wines. Once you do pull the cork, though, the clock starts ticking regardless of whether your port is high-end or the cheapest kind you can find at the supermarket. Just how long do you have to finish the bottle before the flavor starts going off? There's no one-size-fits-all answer since it varies pretty widely from one type to another.
Vintage port needs to be consumed the quickest since the oldest ones can begin to deteriorate in as little as 24 hours, while younger ones will only stay at peak flavor for five days, max. LBV (or late-bottled vintage) port can last about three weeks if unfiltered. But if it's filtered, you're looking at maybe 12 days, tops. Older Colheita port only lasts up to four days, but if it's a less-aged variety you might be able to squeeze three weeks out of a bottle. White port should last up to three weeks, too, while most ruby and tawny ports will last between four to six weeks.
How to store opened port
A standard refrigerator isn't a great place to store unopened wine bottles since it can dry out the corks, but it works well for storing an opened bottle of wine or port. The refrigerator will extend the use-by date of most ports (other than vintage ones) significantly. When you're ready to drink the port, take the bottle out of the fridge half an hour before pouring. Port tastes best with a slight chill, so you don't need to let it warm up to room temperature.
Port should also be re-corked for storage purposes as this helps keep it from oxidizing as fast as it would if left open to the elements. The type of cork matters, too. Natural cork might only keep a tight seal for up to three days, but silicone T-shaped stoppers won't dry out and shrink. As for how to tell if your port's still drinkable, your nose will know, and your mouth will, too.
Port that's gone bad won't make you sick, but it may not taste that great. Still, no matter the timetable, it's ultimately up to you to decide whether the port's still drinkable since only you can determine what flavors you find acceptable. If you find your port has deteriorated a bit, though, you can always use it to make a port-poached pear seafoam salad (try saying that three times fast).