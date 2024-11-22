How To Transform Boxed Cheesy Potatoes Into A Pizza-Inspired Dish
Betty Crocker is known for selling an array of delicious products, including powdered potatoes, muffin mix, and cookie dough starters. One very popular item — Betty Crocker scalloped potatoes — can be spiced up with a variety of seasonings and added ingredients. To make pizza-inspired spuds, you can put a ¼ cup of pepperoni into Betty Crocker Three Cheese Potatoes before baking.
Simply follow the directions on the back of the box, which usually call for 1½ cups of boiling water, ⅔ of a cup of milk, and 2 tablespoons of butter. While your water is boiling, get your oven preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then mix the ingredients in a bowl with the potato packet and the cheese flavor packet as normal. The only difference is that this time you throw in the pepperoni to get the pizza-inspired effect.
You could also spice this dish up by adding oregano or Italian seasoning and topping with parmesan or mozzarella cheese. If you like a bit of heat, add some chili flakes, as this is a common spice to sprinkle on pizza.
More unique pizza-inspired recipes
Betty Crocker Three Cheese Potatoes with pepperoni is just one of many pizza-inspired dishes you can whip up. Whether you want something potato-based or dough-based, pepperoni is the star of the show that ties these recipes together.
If you fancy going a more traditional route, Betty Crocker also sells pizza crust mix, so you can whip up a super quick homemade pie and garnish it lavishly with pepperoni — or any Italian sausage you like. You can also use Betty Crocker pancake mix to make savory crêpes or blinis. Top them with high-quality pepperoni and serve them as a canopy for fancy occasions. You could also use pancake mix to put a pepperoni spin on a Monte Cristo stack — egg-washed pancakes sandwiched with ham, cheese, and mustard or jelly and sprinkled with powdered sugar. If you want to stick with potatoes and pizza toppings, try making Dolly Parton's go-to baked potato and load it with pepperoni. You can even add pepperoni to a homemade lasagna or put it on your list of ingredients to try in macaroni cheese. When it comes to recreating the mouthwatering flavors popularized by the best pizza chains, the possibilities are endless.