How To Transform Boxed Cheesy Potatoes Into A Pizza-Inspired Dish

Betty Crocker is known for selling an array of delicious products, including powdered potatoes, muffin mix, and cookie dough starters. One very popular item — Betty Crocker scalloped potatoes — can be spiced up with a variety of seasonings and added ingredients. To make pizza-inspired spuds, you can put a ¼ cup of pepperoni into Betty Crocker Three Cheese Potatoes before baking.

Simply follow the directions on the back of the box, which usually call for 1½ cups of boiling water, ⅔ of a cup of milk, and 2 tablespoons of butter. While your water is boiling, get your oven preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then mix the ingredients in a bowl with the potato packet and the cheese flavor packet as normal. The only difference is that this time you throw in the pepperoni to get the pizza-inspired effect.

You could also spice this dish up by adding oregano or Italian seasoning and topping with parmesan or mozzarella cheese. If you like a bit of heat, add some chili flakes, as this is a common spice to sprinkle on pizza.