How To Churn Your Eggnog Into Ice Cream

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's hard to miss the arrival of classic seasonal drinks. Say goodbye to pumpkin spice and hello to eggnog. While sipping eggnog is a festive treat, why not take it up a notch and turn it into ice cream? Making your own eggnog ice cream is a fun and delicious way to celebrate the season. While it only takes about an hour to prepare, the ice cream needs 12 hours or overnight to set. You'll need heavy whipping cream, sugar, milk, cloves, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, egg yolks, and vanilla extract. For an extra holiday kick, add a few tablespoons of rum for a spiked version.

Creating eggnog ice cream can be a labor-intensive process, but the results are worth it. If you're short on time or if tempering, ice baths, and straining aren't up your alley, you can simplify the process by using store-bought eggnog. Just add extra heavy cream, vanilla, and other spices to balance the flavor. Then, pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and let it work its magic. For a thicker consistency, freeze it longer, or enjoy a soft-serve texture right away.

In true ice cream fashion, don't forget the toppings or add-ins. Chunks of gingerbread cookies, crushed peppermint pieces, or a sprinkle of cinnamon will add a festive touch and a nice flavor to bring out the array of flavors hidden within the eggnog ice cream.