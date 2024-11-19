The Trick To Making Chow Mein That Tastes Like Chinese Takeout

When it comes to ingredients, Leung gave us a quick rundown of his preferred method of making chow mein. "The egg noodle is my go-to 'lo mein noodle,'" Leung said, also adding that the sauce is comprised mainly of soy and some handy-dandy oyster sauce. Leung also added that, among the vegetables you add to your chow mein, scallions are a must, calling them a "staple" of good chow mein. Other suitable veggies you can add are carrots, cabbage, garlic, beansprouts, and any other vegetables you would like to add.

Beyond that, cooking your preferred meat (ideally with some of your chow mein sauce) is the last step before the noodle-making process begins — which is perhaps the most crucial aspect of making chow mein. Leung explained the process of cooking your noodles, noting that the most important thing is being an active cook when it comes to constantly stirring and adding ingredients as you go.

"Both a wok and skillet can work here," Leung reassured before adding, "We sear our noodles and it's key to stir them constantly in high heat to be sure they don't get soggy... It's important to mix the noodles constantly and continue stirring while adding starch to the bowl. Keep mixing until the starch and water form a watery, liquid consistency." After your noodles are done, add in your other ingredients — those being the meat, veggies, and chow mein sauce -– to finish making the perfect at-home chow mein.