McDonald's Gets In The Holiday Spirit With The Return Of A Limited-Time Dessert
McDonald's just gave customers the most treasured gift of the holiday season: the return of the Holiday Pie. Rather than covered in wrapping paper, this present — a warm and gooey custard filling — is wrapped in a flaky pie crust, decorated with a sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles.
The limited-time pie is a fan favorite of the fast food giant and is returning to participating locations. So far, the pie's reappearance has been spotted at locations in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. Each holiday season, McDonald's tends to gradually release the Holiday Pie, slowly returning the beloved seasonal dessert to certain locations. Fans noticed the pies landed back on menus earlier this week, and there's a good chance they will be at most participating McDonald's restaurants by the end of the week.
The Holiday Pie, which will only be available during the holiday season, can be found at any participating location. If you're unsure if your local McDonald's has it, you can always check the McDonald's app. Last year, McDonald's re-released the pie on November 15, so this year's return marks an earlier celebration for customers looking to ring in the festive spirit.
More fast food holiday releases on the docket
Marking the start of the festive season, fans eagerly anticipate the release of holiday menus each year. Dunkin' added four new items to its seasonal menu this year: a Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, an almond croissant, and a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble. The new coffee options and the brisket breakfast are worth the trip, but the almond croissant misses the mark.
Starbucks recently released its first set of holiday Refreshers in its current holiday menu. The Cran-Merry Refresher offers a thirst-quenching take on wintry flavors. The coffee chain's seasonal food items — like the Dark Toffee Bundt and the Turkey Sage Danish — don't quite live up to their liquid counterparts, which are known to be consistent hard-hitters.
Shake Shack joined the holiday train with three limited-time festive milkshakes. The burger joint released a Christmas Cookie Shake, a Chocolate Yule Log Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. In other words, the holiday food season is in full swing at this point.