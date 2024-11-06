Review: Shake Shack's 2024 Holiday Shakes Are Full Of Sugar, Spice, And Everything Nice

Time and time again, Shake Shack has proven itself to be one of America's best burger chains. Not to be overlooked is the work it does with the first part of its name — shakes. Flavors like chocolate (and even a non-dairy version), vanilla, strawberry, and cookies and cream have forever been standard bearer shakes on its menu. However, throughout the year, seasonal flavors join the Shake Shack menu fun (and there are even special collaborations, like this one intended to burn your tongue off, metaphorically). Daniel Meyer's burger joint usually saves the most festive and fun flavors to ring out at the end of the year. In 2024, three shakes are there for the taking, with returning favorites duking it out with new flavors — the Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Yule Log Shake, and Apple Cider Donut Shake.

So, between these three hand-spun shakes, which one is worthy of your holiday cheer, and dollars, and which one should perhaps cross off your list? The Takeout headed to our nearest Shake Shack to see is they were worthy of thick applause, or thin. This chew and review is based on pure yumminess, holiday-cheeriness, and overall lovability.