Does Ice Cream Ever Expire?
Is there ever a bad time to enjoy ice cream? Whether you're scooping a bowl for a snack or sneaking a spoonful for a midnight treat, even forgotten flavors of ice cream can hit the spot when the sweet tooth strikes. Ice cream is a freezer staple that always seems to be there when you need it — almost like it never expires. But the truth is that ice cream does, in fact, expire.
So yes, everyone's favorite cold treat does have a shelf life. While ice cream and other frozen foods can survive a long time in your freezer, an unopened container of ice cream will begin to deteriorate after two to four months. If you open a container of ice cream, you'll get the freshest flavor out of it during the first week it's opened. But if you like to make a single container of ice cream last a bit longer than that, it should be good for about six weeks after opening it.
But what if you prefer ice cream bars over a block of ice cream? If you've got a package of ice cream sandwiches or Klondike bars stashed in your freezer, they maintain their taste and quality for about three months. Keep in mind that this is for processed ice cream bars. It's a different story when it comes to homemade ice cream bars.
How do you know when ice cream goes bad?
So now that you know how long ice cream lasts, it's important to understand the signs of ice cream gone bad. You'll be using your sense of sight, taste, and smell. If you open an ice cream container and it smells off, don't eat it. If it appears slimy instead of being smooth and creamy like fresh ice cream, don't eat it. If it appears dull, or different from its original color, don't eat it. And obviously, like expired milk, if it tastes off it's best not to keep eating.
Another sure sign that ice cream may be past its prime is freezer burn, which happens when food becomes crystalized and discolored due to evaporation. This can be due to poor packaging, such as not closing an ice cream container correctly. You'll know quickly if you've got freezer-burnt ice cream because ice crystals will form on the ice cream itself or the ice cream lid. Fun fact: You can actually eat freezer-burnt ice cream, but it will taste different and have a different mouthfeel — typically not one people enjoy.
Beyond eating it in a timely manner, you can help keep your ice cream fresh by storing it in an airtight container or storing it in the back of the freezer where it's usually the coldest. Some people even go so far as to store it upside down to protect the surface of the ice cream. Knowing what to look for and how to store it ensures your ice cream won't expire and you'll be able to enjoy your favorite frozen treat.