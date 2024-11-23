Does Ice Cream Ever Expire?

Is there ever a bad time to enjoy ice cream? Whether you're scooping a bowl for a snack or sneaking a spoonful for a midnight treat, even forgotten flavors of ice cream can hit the spot when the sweet tooth strikes. Ice cream is a freezer staple that always seems to be there when you need it — almost like it never expires. But the truth is that ice cream does, in fact, expire.

So yes, everyone's favorite cold treat does have a shelf life. While ice cream and other frozen foods can survive a long time in your freezer, an unopened container of ice cream will begin to deteriorate after two to four months. If you open a container of ice cream, you'll get the freshest flavor out of it during the first week it's opened. But if you like to make a single container of ice cream last a bit longer than that, it should be good for about six weeks after opening it.

But what if you prefer ice cream bars over a block of ice cream? If you've got a package of ice cream sandwiches or Klondike bars stashed in your freezer, they maintain their taste and quality for about three months. Keep in mind that this is for processed ice cream bars. It's a different story when it comes to homemade ice cream bars.