What Makes Washington's Beloved Beecher's Mac And Cheese Unique?

If you're looking for the best mac and cheese in the world, you can find it in Washington state at Beecher's Handmade Cheese. This Apple State institution, headquartered in Seattle, is a favorite of Washingtonians and has recently caught the attention of the nation. Beecher's cheese has been named America's best cheese by the American Cheese Society and its mac and cheese was once named one of Oprah's favorite things.

Pretty dang impressive for a smaller business like this, Beecher's was founded by Kurt Beecher Dammeier in Seattle in 2003 who didn't have much in terms of a background in artisan cheese making at the time. So what makes it so good? Beecher's "World's Best" Mac and Cheese is made with its grated Flagship and Jack cheeses, penne pasta (rather than macaroni), butter, flour, salt, garlic powder, and a pinch of chili powder. This gives you mac and cheese that's creamy, cheesy, and a little bit spicy. It's a new take on a tasty, nostalgic classic that's perfect for a simple comfort food dinner at the end of the day or a classy way of serving something more than a Kraft mac and cheese bowl at your next dinner party.