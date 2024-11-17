What Makes Washington's Beloved Beecher's Mac And Cheese Unique?
If you're looking for the best mac and cheese in the world, you can find it in Washington state at Beecher's Handmade Cheese. This Apple State institution, headquartered in Seattle, is a favorite of Washingtonians and has recently caught the attention of the nation. Beecher's cheese has been named America's best cheese by the American Cheese Society and its mac and cheese was once named one of Oprah's favorite things.
Pretty dang impressive for a smaller business like this, Beecher's was founded by Kurt Beecher Dammeier in Seattle in 2003 who didn't have much in terms of a background in artisan cheese making at the time. So what makes it so good? Beecher's "World's Best" Mac and Cheese is made with its grated Flagship and Jack cheeses, penne pasta (rather than macaroni), butter, flour, salt, garlic powder, and a pinch of chili powder. This gives you mac and cheese that's creamy, cheesy, and a little bit spicy. It's a new take on a tasty, nostalgic classic that's perfect for a simple comfort food dinner at the end of the day or a classy way of serving something more than a Kraft mac and cheese bowl at your next dinner party.
So what makes Beecher's cheese so good?
At the heart of Beecher's incredible mac and cheese is its flagship product, humorously titled Flagship Cheese, which was first created in Pike Place Market in Seattle. The cheese, which is prized for its nutty flavor and crumbly texture is a semi-hard cow's milk cheese. Flagship is aged for 15 months so that its famously nutty flavor is full-bodied by the time it makes its way into your mac and cheese. It's a lengthy process that ensures each cheese wheel adheres to Beecher's quality standards.
Macaroni and cheese is just one way to enjoy Beecher's famous cheese, though. Beecher's recommends crumbling it into an omelet for a burst of gooey flavor or you could make it the star of an Insta-worthy charcuterie board. If you're someone who enjoys a good cheese and wine pairing, Beecher's recommends an IPA or lager with the cheese or a glass of Syrah or Pouilly Fuisse. You can even take a page from Chick-Fil-A's book and top a chicken sandwich with Beecher's mac and cheese! Everyone from Oprah to Dolly Parton loves mac and cheese, but Beecher's famous mac and cheese is something special.