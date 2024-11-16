The Hawaiian Bread Gordon Ramsay Adores

When it comes to comfort food, it can be argued that banana bread ranks high on many peoples' lists. The intoxicating smell of bananas, the softness of the bread, and the familiar taste evoke nostalgia and the bread is seemingly enjoyed by almost everyone, including famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (who's been experimenting with English breakfast pizza lately).

Ramsay, who confesses to being a "big lover" of banana bread who grew up with it, not only loves banana bread, but he can't get enough of Hawaiian banana bread. During a trip to Hawaii for his show "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," Ramsay got a chance to make Hawaiian banana bread at Aunt Sandy's Banana Bread and was transported back to childhood, describing the bread as "amazing" after making, baking, and trying a slice fresh from the oven.

Hawaii has a history of creating delicious twists on classic dishes and banana bread is no different. If you love banana bread, this is a recipe you'll want to add to your collection right away. It takes everything you love about a classic loaf of banana bread, cranks it up to 11, and gives it a tropical twist that's absolutely delicious.