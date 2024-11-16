The Hawaiian Bread Gordon Ramsay Adores
When it comes to comfort food, it can be argued that banana bread ranks high on many peoples' lists. The intoxicating smell of bananas, the softness of the bread, and the familiar taste evoke nostalgia and the bread is seemingly enjoyed by almost everyone, including famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (who's been experimenting with English breakfast pizza lately).
Ramsay, who confesses to being a "big lover" of banana bread who grew up with it, not only loves banana bread, but he can't get enough of Hawaiian banana bread. During a trip to Hawaii for his show "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," Ramsay got a chance to make Hawaiian banana bread at Aunt Sandy's Banana Bread and was transported back to childhood, describing the bread as "amazing" after making, baking, and trying a slice fresh from the oven.
Hawaii has a history of creating delicious twists on classic dishes and banana bread is no different. If you love banana bread, this is a recipe you'll want to add to your collection right away. It takes everything you love about a classic loaf of banana bread, cranks it up to 11, and gives it a tropical twist that's absolutely delicious.
What is Hawaiian banana bread?
Banana bread has been a home baking staple for decades — an easy choice since bananas are one of the most widely available fruits in the world. In Hawaii, people produce loaves that are almost cake-like, packed full of bananas, and obviously so good that it makes folks like Ramsay curse with joy.
The loaf Ramsay makes in "Uncharted" calls for flour, sugar, salt, lots of bananas, and melted butter to create a delightful, flavorful bite. The tropical twist in Hawaiian banana bread can be attributed to several things. Perhaps the biggest one is the types of bananas used. Hawaiian loaves often use apple bananas (a type found in Hawaii along with the Williams banana) one of the most common bananas in the world. They give each loaf a sweet banana-filled bite that pairs well with coconut, pineapple, chocolate, nuts, and other additions.
So if you want to take a tropical getaway, you don't need to pack a bag or fly on a plane. You just need your trusty baking ingredients and an oven. If you're going all out and adding coconut, pineapple, or orange juice to your banana bread, you'll notice that the flavors combine right away and will meld into a warm, soft loaf of bread that just may make you feel like you're standing in Maui.