Can You Shop At Aldi On Thanksgiving 2024?
Every year, no matter how hard everyone prepares for the big feast, there's always a reason to run to the grocery store on Thanksgiving. A last-minute run to Aldi for wine to gift your host or extra stuffing might be inevitable, but will the doors be open?
Unfortunately, you'll have to run to a different affordable grocer to fulfill your last-minute Thanksgiving Day needs. Aldi stores will not be open for Thanksgiving 2024, per the store's website. Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across the United States and, on certain holidays, could run special store hours.
It's always best to check with your local Aldi location just in case you get lucky and find one open late the night before or early the next day when you're in need of aluminum foil for leftovers. Despite not being open the day of, Aldi can still come in clutch for Thanksgiving celebrations.
Aldi's Thanksgiving deals
Aldi is known for its affordability year-round, but when Thanksgiving comes, the grocery chain only further lives up to its reputation. The chain doesn't require Aldi coupons or any minimum purchase to cash in on its holiday deals. For 2024, Aldi is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for less than $47.
The meal basket includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese, and stuffing. On top of that, ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie are all included in Aldi's extra cost-effective Thanksgiving deal. We can also be thankful that the company has plans to open 800 more stores over the next five years.
This bundle of Thanksgiving items is the lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket Aldi has offered in the last five years. Whether the grocery store's doors are open on the actual holiday or not, you can't deny it's ready to fill plates come November.