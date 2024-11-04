Can You Shop At Aldi On Thanksgiving 2024?

Every year, no matter how hard everyone prepares for the big feast, there's always a reason to run to the grocery store on Thanksgiving. A last-minute run to Aldi for wine to gift your host or extra stuffing might be inevitable, but will the doors be open?

Unfortunately, you'll have to run to a different affordable grocer to fulfill your last-minute Thanksgiving Day needs. Aldi stores will not be open for Thanksgiving 2024, per the store's website. Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across the United States and, on certain holidays, could run special store hours.

It's always best to check with your local Aldi location just in case you get lucky and find one open late the night before or early the next day when you're in need of aluminum foil for leftovers. Despite not being open the day of, Aldi can still come in clutch for Thanksgiving celebrations.