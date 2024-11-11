Can You Eat At McDonald's On Thanksgiving 2024?
Thanksgiving is a time for feasting, but let's be honest: not everyone wants to put on an apron and devote 3 to 5 hours to preparing a turkey. If McDonald's is calling your name louder than the oven this holiday, you're not alone. So, the question is: Are they open on Thanksgiving? Most McDonald's locations will be open, but McDonald's restaurants are independently operated, meaning hours vary depending on the franchise owner. I checked with three restaurants here in Orlando, Florida, and they all confirmed they'll be open. It's always best to call your local spot to be sure — nothing ruins the grateful vibe faster than rolling up to a closed drive-thru, right?
While fast food might not scream "holiday tradition," there's absolutely no shame in swapping cranberry sauce for sweet and sour sauce. After all, who says you can't make McNuggets a Thanksgiving tradition? In 2023, certain reports suggested that dining at McDonald's on Thanksgiving is becoming a trend due to the high costs associated with a typical Thanksgiving meal (just look at turkey prices by state — yikes!) and the rising expenses of living in general.
Instead of spending a fortune on turkey, stuffing, and all the sides, some folks are opting for the convenience of a drive-thru meal. Others are adding McDonald's to their Thanksgiving lineup by treating it as a tasty breakfast before the big feast. Now, let's explore some menu picks for your Thanksgiving McFeast.
What to order for your Thanksgiving McFeast
While McDonald's isn't offering anything special like McStuffing or Turkey McNuggets (though we'd totally try them) for Thanksgiving just yet, they do have some great options that will leave you just as full. Start your feast with a McChicken or a McCrispy, featuring a juicy, crispy chicken fillet nestled in a soft bun — just like the rolls at the Thanksgiving table. Or opt for Chicken McNuggets (which, despite rumors, are not made from pink slime). If you're feeling fancy, bring along a can of cranberry sauce; with just a simple can opener, you can elevate your sandwich or use it as a dip for the nuggets, bringing the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving to every bite.
When it comes to sides, McDonald's crispy French fries and golden hash browns are arguably better alternatives to traditional mashed potatoes. They're hand-portable, less messy, and fried to perfection, giving you that satisfying crunch. Finish off your meal with a warm apple pie, a classic holiday treat boasting a flaky crust and sweet, cinnamon-spiced apple filling. For the ultimate indulgence, grab a McDonald's soft serve vanilla cone and scoop some ice cream on top of the pie to add an extra layer of richness. With all these options in mind, it seems like you've got the Thanksgiving essentials covered — at a fraction of the cost and without the hours of prep. So really, what are you missing out on?