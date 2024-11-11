Can You Eat At McDonald's On Thanksgiving 2024?

Thanksgiving is a time for feasting, but let's be honest: not everyone wants to put on an apron and devote 3 to 5 hours to preparing a turkey. If McDonald's is calling your name louder than the oven this holiday, you're not alone. So, the question is: Are they open on Thanksgiving? Most McDonald's locations will be open, but McDonald's restaurants are independently operated, meaning hours vary depending on the franchise owner. I checked with three restaurants here in Orlando, Florida, and they all confirmed they'll be open. It's always best to call your local spot to be sure — nothing ruins the grateful vibe faster than rolling up to a closed drive-thru, right?

While fast food might not scream "holiday tradition," there's absolutely no shame in swapping cranberry sauce for sweet and sour sauce. After all, who says you can't make McNuggets a Thanksgiving tradition? In 2023, certain reports suggested that dining at McDonald's on Thanksgiving is becoming a trend due to the high costs associated with a typical Thanksgiving meal (just look at turkey prices by state — yikes!) and the rising expenses of living in general.

Instead of spending a fortune on turkey, stuffing, and all the sides, some folks are opting for the convenience of a drive-thru meal. Others are adding McDonald's to their Thanksgiving lineup by treating it as a tasty breakfast before the big feast. Now, let's explore some menu picks for your Thanksgiving McFeast.