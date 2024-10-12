What Exactly Is Wendy's Secret Krabby Patty Sauce Formula?

In a surprising twist that echoes the antics of Bikini Bottom, the once-elusive Krabby Patty formula has made its way into the public eye — though not without a splash of controversy. In a Reddit thread titled "Is this the Krabby Patty sauce you imagined," a Redditor describing themselves as a Wendy's employee shared a photo of a bag filled labeled "Secret Krabby Patty Sauce." The sauce, which has a beige hue with black specs, doesn't exactly scream appetizing. However, the Reddit poster claimed it actually resembled Wendy's Red Ghost Pepper Ranch.

Now here's the kicker: Plankton can retire from his formula-hunting escapades. The second image in the post featured the ingredients of the sauce on its shipping box. The ingredients, which prominently feature eggs, oil, and tomato paste, seem to indicate that the sauce is a blend of mayo and ketchup, along with various seasonings, making it a classic burger "secret sauce" similar to In-N-Out and Shake Shack. The sauce also includes the usual preservatives include xanthan gum for binding and potassium sorbate for freshness — definitely not the top-secret concoction fans imagined.