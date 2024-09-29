Replace Mayo With Alabama White BBQ Sauce For A Tangy Coleslaw Upgrade

There are two types of people in the world: the ones who are absolutely obsessed with coleslaw and others who gag at the mere sight of it. Either way you slice it, coleslaw has been around for a while – since -ancient Rome, if you can believe it — and it's here to stay. It seems like every day, we're seeing more and more unique versions of the beloved side dish, such as making it with tzatziki sauce or using it as a Korean-style kimchi, but the newest trend involves giving the slaw some sweet Southern heat by substituting traditional coleslaw dressing for Alabama white barbeque sauce.

Original coleslaw dressing typically involves mayonnaise, sugar, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and poppy seeds. While Alabama white barbecue sauce shares a few of the same ingredients, this tangy dressing packs a bigger punch by including items like distilled white vinegar, horseradish, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. It lends a more assertive character that the regular dressing frankly lacks.