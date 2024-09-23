Nothing Says I Love You Like A $10K, 28-Ounce Lobster Engagement Roll

How can people say romance is dead when there's such a thing as an engagement lobster roll? In Boston, one restaurant is offering its patrons a chance to profess their love to their special someone with an extremely expensive lobster roll.

Per MassLive, Pauli's North End regularly serves a lobster roll called "The USS Lobstitution," a massive sandwich the size of four lobster rolls. The USS Lobstitution contains 28 ounces of lobster meat and is normally priced at $99.99. However, to celebrate National Lobster Day on September 25 (and love in all its glory), the restaurant is adding "a certified 1-5/8 carat, round-cut diamond halo engagement ring" garnish to the massive roll.

Of course, that $99.99 price tag goes up significantly if you plan to propose using The USS Lobstitution. Diners looking to pop the question using this ring-adorned roll will have to pay $10,000 and contact the restaurant owner to reserve their Lobstitution before September 25. While this may be an extremely New England-y way of proposing marriage, it is not even close to the only food-centric path to nuptials.