Nothing Says I Love You Like A $10K, 28-Ounce Lobster Engagement Roll
How can people say romance is dead when there's such a thing as an engagement lobster roll? In Boston, one restaurant is offering its patrons a chance to profess their love to their special someone with an extremely expensive lobster roll.
Per MassLive, Pauli's North End regularly serves a lobster roll called "The USS Lobstitution," a massive sandwich the size of four lobster rolls. The USS Lobstitution contains 28 ounces of lobster meat and is normally priced at $99.99. However, to celebrate National Lobster Day on September 25 (and love in all its glory), the restaurant is adding "a certified 1-5/8 carat, round-cut diamond halo engagement ring" garnish to the massive roll.
Of course, that $99.99 price tag goes up significantly if you plan to propose using The USS Lobstitution. Diners looking to pop the question using this ring-adorned roll will have to pay $10,000 and contact the restaurant owner to reserve their Lobstitution before September 25. While this may be an extremely New England-y way of proposing marriage, it is not even close to the only food-centric path to nuptials.
Other food-based showings of love
Love and food go together like, well, other popular food pairings. This goes beyond a simple ring dropped in a champagne glass or hidden in a cake at a fancy restaurant (which you may want to avoid as it does present a major choking risk).
Some people are happy to make food the centerpiece of their special occasion. Take for example the unique nuptials shared by people who get married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. Participants in this Taco Bell Vegas wedding can walk down the aisle with a bouquet of hot sauce packets, get a free 12-pack of tacos, and cut into a Cinnabon wedding cake.
If the engaged couples of 2020 and throughout the pandemic lockdowns taught us anything, it's that a wedding in a drive-thru can be as beautiful as a banquet hall. In Oklahoma, a Dunkin' manager married her best customer in the drive-thru where they first met. The proposal also took place in the same Dunkin' parking lot just a few months before the wedding itself.
Old sayings don't always lie; it seems the key to anyone's heart could be through their stomach. Tacos, cakes, or lobster rolls — it's all about the love.