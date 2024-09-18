How To Get A Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger For 1 Cent This Week

Wendy's is offering a juicy deal in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. From September 18th through 22nd, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger consists of a fresh beef patty fully loaded with Applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. It's one of Wendy's most popular menu items for good reason –- the combination of crispy bacon, melty cheese, and juicy beef patty can't be beat.

The 1 cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal is available at participating Wendy's locations in the U.S. from September 18th through 22nd. Cheeseburger lovers must apply for the digital offer through the Wendy's app and an additional purchase is required to redeem the offer.

With surging fast food prices, Wendy's is truly doing right by customers with this offer. A full cheeseburger for a single penny is already an incredible deal, but a bacon cheeseburger is taking it to another level. Even better, Wendy's just brought back the iconic Vanilla Frosty. That means you have all week to indulge in a hearty bacon cheeseburger alongside a creamy, dreamy Vanilla Frosty for just a few bucks. And hey, if you're already there, you might as well get some fries to dip in your Frosty.