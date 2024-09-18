How To Get A Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger For 1 Cent This Week
Wendy's is offering a juicy deal in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. From September 18th through 22nd, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger consists of a fresh beef patty fully loaded with Applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. It's one of Wendy's most popular menu items for good reason –- the combination of crispy bacon, melty cheese, and juicy beef patty can't be beat.
The 1 cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal is available at participating Wendy's locations in the U.S. from September 18th through 22nd. Cheeseburger lovers must apply for the digital offer through the Wendy's app and an additional purchase is required to redeem the offer.
With surging fast food prices, Wendy's is truly doing right by customers with this offer. A full cheeseburger for a single penny is already an incredible deal, but a bacon cheeseburger is taking it to another level. Even better, Wendy's just brought back the iconic Vanilla Frosty. That means you have all week to indulge in a hearty bacon cheeseburger alongside a creamy, dreamy Vanilla Frosty for just a few bucks. And hey, if you're already there, you might as well get some fries to dip in your Frosty.
Other National Cheeseburger Day deals
In addition to Wendy's penny Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal, many other fast food chains are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day 2024 with delicious discounts. Burger King is offering a free cheeseburger to Royal Perks app rewards members on September 18th, and McDonald's app users can order 50-cent double cheeseburgers all day. However, Wendy's has really taken things up a notch by giving us a whole week to indulge in practically free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers.
The cheeseburger as we know it was likely invented in the 1920s, which means we are closing in on an entire century of the truly wonderful combination of beef and melty cheese encased in a fluffy bun. That's certainly something that deserves celebrating, and what better way to honor this momentous occasion than enjoying a bacon cheeseburger for a single penny?