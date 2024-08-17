Here's How Long That Opened Pack Of Hot Dogs Will Last

Whether it's barbecue season and you've overestimated how much meat you'll need for hot dog burnt ends or you're just looking to microwave a hot dog for a midnight snack, it's important to know how soon you'll have to finish that opened pack of wieners before they start going bad. The truth is that you have about one week to finish off that opened pack of hot dogs until they start to turn (into something you don't want to be eating), and unless the package is resealable, you should always remove the hot dogs from their original packaging and put them into something airtight, whether that's a container made of plastic or glass or a resealable plastic bag.

You have two weeks to open a pack of hot dogs that have been stored in the refrigerator (and then a week to finish them), but you shouldn't leave any hot dogs — opened or not — out on the counter for longer than two hours. This is because the temperature of perishables shouldn't rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. If it does, the item has entered an unsafe range (known as the "Danger Zone"), which can increase the chances of bacteria growing and spreading in your frankfurters.