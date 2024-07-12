Can Pat LaFrieda's 50CUT Mushroom Burger Blend Stand Up Against All-Beef Patties? We Found Out

The plant-based meat boom has seemingly become stagnant, though that hasn't stopped major players like Impossible Foods from continuing to release new products such as meatless hot dogs. The main problem is that no vegan meat substitutes have quite gotten the true meat replacement thing down yet, because key elements like taste and texture are still far off enough that those who love their meat still can't let go of beef burgers.

If you're actively looking to downsize your red meat consumption but still keep the satisfaction of a burger, then what are your other options? New York-based Pat Lafrieda Meat Purveyors and Mush Foods, a company that creates mushroom mycelium blends to mix with beef, poultry, blended meat, and blended seafood, have banded together to create a half-and-half blend of beef and mushroom called the Lafrieda 50CUT Burger. Pat Lafrieda is no slouch in the meat game — the company supplies beef to both high-end restaurants and Shake Shack.

As someone who's consciously trying (and failing) to find the right red meat replacement in his diet, I wanted to see if this approach would be more appealing than a full-on ditch-the-beef effort. Mushrooms and beef are a natural pairing; since mushrooms are full of umami flavor, the two ingredients have a cozy culinary friendship. Pat Lafrieda sent me a sample of its new partly plant-based burger patties and I grilled them up alongside traditional beef burgers to find out if 50CUT Burgers could help me lower my red meat consumption.

