Joe Bastianich Recounts His MasterChef Food Feud With Mother Lidia - Exclusive Interview

This season of Master Chef features contestants from four generations. As a Gen Xer, what are some of the foods that define your childhood?

We were the latchkey kids, so a little bit, we had a fend for ourselves. I grew up in an Italian family but there was a lot of hamburger cooking when I started cooking myself at home. My parents were at work. They worked in a restaurant. I had a fend for myself. So I started with hamburgers, and then there was a lot of pasta making, so I was an early '90s pasta maker.

It's funny because that's when I started doing restaurants too, I would bring the recipes from the restaurants to my home cooking. But yeah, '90s are about the birth of international food scenes, sushi restaurants, international food in America. When I think about the '90s in my life, it's when I began my professional career in restaurants, and when I even began to attempt cooking international and Asian food at home. That's what I remember.

What are some of the differences that you've observed between how the different generations approach cooking?

It's an amazing theme in this year's "MasterChef" because there is such a stark divider. You can imagine the Baby Boomers are all about meatloaf and shepherd's pie and chicken Kiev, those very '70s and '80s dishes that were [from] the first immigrants who came to this country from Europe and from around the world. You go down to the Gen Zers, which it doesn't even matter what it tastes like, as long as it looks good on my phone. It's the abyss of differences and the millennials are somewhere in between.

