Is The Viral Cracking Latte Really Worth All The Extra Effort?

One of the key parts of the cracking latte is the drinking vessel itself. That's because you need a see-through cup you can squeeze, which allows you to crack the layer of chocolate within it.

The squeezable cups shown in all the viral videos are disposable clear ones, the kind you get from a cafe when you order an iced drink. While I can't presume to know what's in everyone's cupboards, it's highly unlikely that most people keep this type of disposable cup on hand. You can get one by going to a cafe, ordering a drink, and saving the cup and lid when you're finished, or by asking if you can just get an empty one.

Advertisement

But @cafewithmel_ did something else entirely. In the comments section under their video, they responded to a commenter who asked where they got the cup they used. "I got them at my local u.s chef store! it's like a bulk food store with cups, groceries, syrups, and other stuff!" @cafewithmel_ wrote. If you're not familiar with the restaurant supply stores @cafebymel_is referring to, they're stores where restaurant operators get bulk ingredients, cooking equipment, and things like giant boxes of these very cups with lids. I doubt that most people would need a bulk box of disposable cups and lids for home use, so this trend could contribute to a lot of plastic waste, not to mention the inconvenience of buying all those cups and finding someplace to store them.

Advertisement