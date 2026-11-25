The Southern Candy Bar From 1912 You Can Still Find At Cracker Barrel
Love it or hate it, you have to admit that Cracker Barrel is an odd concept. It's an all-American, stick-to-your-ribs Southern restaurant with a huge, mammoth menu featuring everything from extremely hackable customized breakfasts to a weirdly complete selection of holiday pies. It's also named after a literal barrel of crackers and for some reason there's a gift shop attached to the restaurant. Rather than puzzle over its logic, maybe we should just enjoy it because the Cracker Barrel store is full of unique treasures. Specifically, unique, edible treasures like the Goo Goo Cluster, a candy invented way back in 1912 in Nashville, Tennessee, that's still available to buy today at your nearest Cracker Barrel.
Described as "America's first combination candy bar" (aka a candy bar that combines various candy ingredients rather than sticking to one), the original Goo Goo Clusters piled caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts together and coated it all in milk chocolate. These days, there's also a peanut butter and a pecan version of the treat. If you're a real Goo Goo head, you can visit the Goo Goo Chocolate Company in downtown Nashville where you'll find premium clusters, chef-created creations, and classes which teach you how to make your own Goo Goo Cluster. You can also pick up specialty clusters in Gatlinburg or at the Nashville airport alongside merch dedicated to Nashville's official candy.
Goo Goo Cluster shirts, onesies, caps, and totes aren't available at Cracker Barrel, but the old country store does stock one piece of the Tennessee candy brand that'll last more than a few minutes. You'd better move fast, though, because the iconic Goo Goo Clusters Ornament is a Christmas item, so it won't be there long.
Goo Goo Clusters paid homage to Dolly Parton with a unique flavor
Obviously, Dolly Parton was a Tennessee legend, so it's only fitting that Goo Goo Clusters honored the singer after her recent passing. Designed for Parton's SongTeller hotel, the limited edition cluster was strawberry shortcake-themed. It combined strawberry butter cake nougat, white chocolate ganache, strawberry pieces, and buttery shortbread all dipped in a mixture of ruby and white chocolate for a gentle, pink look. The best part was that 10% of sales from the treat were donated to Dolly's Imagination Library.
Goo Goo Clusters and Dolly Parton shared a home state, sure, but the connection runs a little deeper. The clusters were a part of the Nashville music scene in the early years, just like Dolly. Both made their name at the Grand Ole Opry; the little girl who would become everyone's favorite country singer-come-food-entrepreneur first performed on stage at the Opry at 10 years old, while Goo Goo Clusters enjoyed such a famous partnership with the legendary venue that the candy was rumored to have been named for its initials.
The truth is much more wholesome. At the suggestion of another passenger on the streetcar, the candy got its name from the first words of brand creator Howell Campbell's son. Arguably, "goo" is not really a word when a baby says it, but it's still a cute story. And candy naming traditions were different back then. The Oh Henry was a runner-up in the combo candy bar game, for example, and other vintage candy still sold at Cracker Barrel include Horehound Sanded Drops and Zagnut bars. In that context, Goo Goo Clusters is inspired. No wonder they're still so beloved!