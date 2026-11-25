Love it or hate it, you have to admit that Cracker Barrel is an odd concept. It's an all-American, stick-to-your-ribs Southern restaurant with a huge, mammoth menu featuring everything from extremely hackable customized breakfasts to a weirdly complete selection of holiday pies. It's also named after a literal barrel of crackers and for some reason there's a gift shop attached to the restaurant. Rather than puzzle over its logic, maybe we should just enjoy it because the Cracker Barrel store is full of unique treasures. Specifically, unique, edible treasures like the Goo Goo Cluster, a candy invented way back in 1912 in Nashville, Tennessee, that's still available to buy today at your nearest Cracker Barrel.

Described as "America's first combination candy bar" (aka a candy bar that combines various candy ingredients rather than sticking to one), the original Goo Goo Clusters piled caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts together and coated it all in milk chocolate. These days, there's also a peanut butter and a pecan version of the treat. If you're a real Goo Goo head, you can visit the Goo Goo Chocolate Company in downtown Nashville where you'll find premium clusters, chef-created creations, and classes which teach you how to make your own Goo Goo Cluster. You can also pick up specialty clusters in Gatlinburg or at the Nashville airport alongside merch dedicated to Nashville's official candy.

Goo Goo Cluster shirts, onesies, caps, and totes aren't available at Cracker Barrel, but the old country store does stock one piece of the Tennessee candy brand that'll last more than a few minutes. You'd better move fast, though, because the iconic Goo Goo Clusters Ornament is a Christmas item, so it won't be there long.