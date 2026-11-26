The question of whether Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving seems like something that could be answered with a simple yes or no. As it turns out, though, the best the chain can offer is a definite probably. As per the website, "Most Starbucks coffeehouses are open on Thanksgiving, often with reduced hours."

Even though Starbucks isn't offering a categorical statement here, it's one of the better ones you'll get from a fast food chain. Many big-name chains are almost entirely run by franchisees who are free to set their own hours, so the only answer we get regarding holiday hours is to check with your local store. Starbucks is about two-thirds franchise-operated, and even then it only leases its locations to franchisees. This lack of ownership means the company has more control over the schedule. Even so, corporate HQ doesn't seem to have issued any strict edicts along the lines of Waffle House's always-open policy or Chick-fil-A's closed on Sunday policy (a constant source of customer complaints).

That being said, there's a good chance your local Starbucks will be doing business on Thanksgiving, and an even better one if you hit it up during morning hours. If it's closed, don't blame us and don't blame Starbucks either. All it takes is a quick second to check the Store Locator to confirm the hours for yourself.