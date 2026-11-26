Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving Day 2026? Holiday Hours Explained
The question of whether Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving seems like something that could be answered with a simple yes or no. As it turns out, though, the best the chain can offer is a definite probably. As per the website, "Most Starbucks coffeehouses are open on Thanksgiving, often with reduced hours."
Even though Starbucks isn't offering a categorical statement here, it's one of the better ones you'll get from a fast food chain. Many big-name chains are almost entirely run by franchisees who are free to set their own hours, so the only answer we get regarding holiday hours is to check with your local store. Starbucks is about two-thirds franchise-operated, and even then it only leases its locations to franchisees. This lack of ownership means the company has more control over the schedule. Even so, corporate HQ doesn't seem to have issued any strict edicts along the lines of Waffle House's always-open policy or Chick-fil-A's closed on Sunday policy (a constant source of customer complaints).
That being said, there's a good chance your local Starbucks will be doing business on Thanksgiving, and an even better one if you hit it up during morning hours. If it's closed, don't blame us and don't blame Starbucks either. All it takes is a quick second to check the Store Locator to confirm the hours for yourself.
Does Starbucks have a Thanksgiving menu?
If you do find an open Starbucks on Thanksgiving, don't expect a dedicated menu for the occasion. Starbucks' offerings are fairly noncommittal when it comes to acknowledging the holiday. There's no turkey-shaped cake pop, no sweet potato pie Frappuccino, not even a cranberry refresher. The Turkey and Stuffing Sandwich is the closest the chain comes to offering a Thanksgiving-menu item since it's a mishmash of three traditional Turkey Day dishes (the two named plus cranberry sauce sandwiched between two slices of cranberry bread). Even so, the word "Thanksgiving" doesn't appear in the descriptor and the sandwich is listed as a generic holiday item. (You'd better believe it'll be doing double duty through Christmas.)
Other Thanksgiving-adjacent items can be found in the bakery case. The Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin are both on the fall menu, while the Cranberry Bliss Bar is associated with the same unspecified holiday as the turkey sandwich. In appearance, it seems to match the red and white color scheme associated with December celebrations, but it would still make an appropriately festive treat for Thanksgiving Day along with (what else?) the season-spanning Pumpkin Spice Latte that's been on the menu since late summer. (Here's how to order an even better PSL as fall draws to a close.)