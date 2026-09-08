Costco Fans Spotted This Sweet Dip In A 2x Bigger Size — 'Oh This Looks Amazingly Delicious!!'
Costco is known for a number of things, some of them good like the ridiculously cheap hot dog combo and some bad like the membership fee it makes you pay to eat that hot dog combo (which is something that Sam's Club doesn't do). Some, however, are downright silly, such as selling ridiculously oversized items like a giant mac and cheese bucket. The recently added Taste of the South Fireside S'mores Dip may not be quite so comically exaggerated, but it does come in a container that's more than twice the size of the exact same item sold at Kroger and H-E-B.
At Costco, this product is sold in a 22-ounce tub that sells for $7.99. At Kroger, the tub is just 10 ounces and is currently selling for $6.99. H-E-B also carries the 10—ounce tub but has it priced at a more reasonable $4.98, which is certainly closer to the price per ounce of Costco's version, but the big box store's great big bucket is still more budget friendly if you plan to eat the whole thing.
Some Instagram users seem pretty excited about the opportunity to dig into nearly 1½ pounds of this sweet goop made with cream cheese, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and marshmallows (no graham crackers, though). "Oh this looks amazingly delicious!!," gushed one Instagram user after viewing a video showing the product. Another commenter had actually tried the item already and said, "We picked this up a couple of days ago; highly recommend!"
What can you do with a giant tub of s'mores dip?
The most obvious thing to do with Taste of the South Fireside S'mores Dip is to dunk graham crackers into it, thus supplying the one s'mores element it lacks. Since s'mores are apparently now a fall flavor as well as a summer one (or both, in the case of Culver's newly-released Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer), this dip is also fair game for dunking sliced apples. Heck, you could even dunk pumpkin chunks in it if you're up for that (pumpkin is perfectly safe to eat raw even if it's not usually served this way). Cookies would also be great dippers, as would pita chips, pretzels, or potato chips (if sweet and savory flavor combos are your thing).
Apart from fulfilling its named function as a dip, this bucket of sweet fluffy stuff could also serve as a cake frosting or be used to fill crepes, cream puffs, or cannoli shells. Other options include melting it in the microwave and drizzling it over ice cream, turning it into a sweet spread for croissants or scones, or whipping up an easy no-bake pie by spooning it into a premade cookie crust. Of course, you could also just eat the dip straight from the carton.
Using the dip in a timely fashion may not be a problem if you're anything like the Instagram user who speculated that in their household, "It'd be gone by midnight." But if 22 ounces seems like an awful lot to you, try dividing it up into smaller containers and freezing it. That way you can thaw a portion at a time as needed or eat it as a frozen treat.