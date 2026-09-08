Costco Fans Spotted This Sweet Dip In A 2x Bigger Size — 'Oh This Looks Amazingly Delicious!!'

Costco is known for a number of things, some of them good like the ridiculously cheap hot dog combo and some bad like the membership fee it makes you pay to eat that hot dog combo (which is something that Sam's Club doesn't do). Some, however, are downright silly, such as selling ridiculously oversized items like a giant mac and cheese bucket. The recently added Taste of the South Fireside S'mores Dip may not be quite so comically exaggerated, but it does come in a container that's more than twice the size of the exact same item sold at Kroger and H-E-B.

At Costco, this product is sold in a 22-ounce tub that sells for $7.99. At Kroger, the tub is just 10 ounces and is currently selling for $6.99. H-E-B also carries the 10—ounce tub but has it priced at a more reasonable $4.98, which is certainly closer to the price per ounce of Costco's version, but the big box store's great big bucket is still more budget friendly if you plan to eat the whole thing.

Some Instagram users seem pretty excited about the opportunity to dig into nearly 1½ pounds of this sweet goop made with cream cheese, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and marshmallows (no graham crackers, though). "Oh this looks amazingly delicious!!," gushed one Instagram user after viewing a video showing the product. Another commenter had actually tried the item already and said, "We picked this up a couple of days ago; highly recommend!"