Costco Needs To Bring Back Its Giant Mac And Cheese Bucket

According to reports, the Chef's Banquet macaroni and cheese bucket was available at Costco off the record for quite some time before it went inexplicably viral and sold out. Once the Costco madness made headlines, customers found a replica mac and cheese bucket from the same Chef's Banquet brand on Amazon for about $150, but if you search for it these days, you'll find that it's no longer sold. If the mad dash to buy a bucket and the lengthy list of positive reviews tells Costco anything, it's that they need a restock, and soon!

One customer described the 6-gallon bucket of mac and cheese as "pleasantly surprising," while another said it was an "excellent value" for the amount of food. These are just a few of the reviews that urge Costco to bring back the 27-pound container of cheesy goodness. Not only does the price point mean that each bag of mac and cheese equates to about $0.50 per serving, which customers loved, but the twenty-year-long shelf life means that there's no rush in consuming all those packets. Make one packet for dinner once a week, make four at once to feed a potluck, or save the entire thing for next holiday season, you've got two decades to decide. So, Costco, if you're listening, do everyone a favor and revive those mac and cheese buckets –- our pantries and taste buds just aren't the same without it.