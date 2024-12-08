Costco Needs To Bring Back Its Giant Mac And Cheese Bucket
Ever dreamed about a never-ending, 27-pound supply of mac and cheese that not only tastes delicious but has a shelf life of 20 years? Well, your dreams are about to come true -– and then be irrevocably shattered. Costco, home of the low-cost food court and land of free samples, is no stranger to selling "doomsday" sized portions of beloved foods. Early in 2019, Costco sent apocalypse-preppers and bargain-shoppers alike into a frenzy when its 6-gallon bucket of Chef's Banquet macaroni and cheese blew up in popularity seemingly overnight. It was listed under Costco's "Emergency Kits & Supplies" and was such a massive hit that it only lasted a matter of days after the initial pandemonium before it completely sold out both online and in stores.
This insanely massive bucket of mac and cheese had a shelf life of two decades, making it a perfect adornment to that "end of the world" food supply or simply a price-savvy meal saver that could last up to 180 servings. The bucket contained all 180 of those servings as separate pouches of macaroni elbows and cheddar cheese sauce (sold for $89.99) and nearly crashed the Costco website with excited shoppers looking to snag a container. Though it sounds like a fantasy come to life, Costco's 27-pound mac and cheese bucket sold out unbelievably fast and was never restocked.
Costco's mac and cheese bucket was an overnight sensation
According to reports, the Chef's Banquet macaroni and cheese bucket was available at Costco off the record for quite some time before it went inexplicably viral and sold out. Once the Costco madness made headlines, customers found a replica mac and cheese bucket from the same Chef's Banquet brand on Amazon for about $150, but if you search for it these days, you'll find that it's no longer sold. If the mad dash to buy a bucket and the lengthy list of positive reviews tells Costco anything, it's that they need a restock, and soon!
One customer described the 6-gallon bucket of mac and cheese as "pleasantly surprising," while another said it was an "excellent value" for the amount of food. These are just a few of the reviews that urge Costco to bring back the 27-pound container of cheesy goodness. Not only does the price point mean that each bag of mac and cheese equates to about $0.50 per serving, which customers loved, but the twenty-year-long shelf life means that there's no rush in consuming all those packets. Make one packet for dinner once a week, make four at once to feed a potluck, or save the entire thing for next holiday season, you've got two decades to decide. So, Costco, if you're listening, do everyone a favor and revive those mac and cheese buckets –- our pantries and taste buds just aren't the same without it.