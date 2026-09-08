Aldi Vs Trader Joe's Vs Costco: The Best Grocery Store Return Policy, Hands-Down

No one goes into the supermarket with the intention of buying too much of something or getting the wrong thing, but it happens. You buy six pounds of cheese for a party that gets cancelled, you pick up a 24-pack of toilet paper only to realize you already have 37 rolls at home, or you take a chance on that jar of organic kudzu flower jelly only to later decide it's really not your jam. That's when a good return policy can be your best friend. As for the grocery store with the hands-down best return policy? The winner is ... drum roll, please ... Aldi!

Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Costco all have quite generous return policies. With any of the three, you'd be able to easily bring back almost anything you didn't like, don't need, or probably shouldn't have bought in the first place. They were neck and neck through this whole cut-throat return policy race, but Aldi came out ahead by a nose.

At Aldi, you can return practically anything that didn't work out for you and get a refund. Even alcohol is returnable in some cases. Food items that aren't satisfactory for any reason (like if you think the Kirkwood Frozen Ground Turkey tastes gross), Aldi will do right by you two times over. Thanks to the store's Twice as Nice Guarantee, not only will it give you back your money, it will also replace the item. In other words, you walk out with another product plus your money back. Win-win. (What Aldi does with food once you bring it back is another story.)