The '70s Crockpot Boomers Loved Still Holds Up Today

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It isn't uncommon for new household appliances to come equipped with Wi-Fi or an app you can use to control them with your phone. It's true, things aren't made the way they used to be. And for people who still own a Rival Crockpot from the 1970s, that's perfectly fine. The Rival Crockpot was first released in 1971 and it changed the way people think about dinner. The ability to throw something in the removable ceramic crock before going to work or run errands and come home to a ready-to-eat dinner is a convenience no one is taking for granted.

In the '70s, the concept was entirely new to the public. With no TikTok or Pinterest boards around yet, Rival did the courtesy of including a recipe booklet to showcase some of the surprising foods you can make in a slow cooker. Perhaps the best part of these vintage appliances is that many of them remain in use today. A Redditor posted to the r/BuyItForLife board with a photo of an old Rival Crockpot in the process of cooking a meal and said, "Rival Brand Crockpot from the 1970s. Was my Grandma's and now it is mine."

Another Redditor commented about their own Crockpot. "I have one of those. The dial is different and mine looks to be a bit taller, but colors are the same. It works like a charm." Despite the popularity of these appliances, they don't cost much to buy secondhand (for now). Sites like eBay have old Rival Crockpots currently listed for $20 or $25. A slow cooker that lasts over half a century and costs less than a tank of gas sounds perfect, but some people might be worried about using an older appliance.