If You Live In These States, Your Trader Joe's Still Doesn't Sell Alcohol

Fans of Trader Joe's have their reasons for remaining true to TJ's. Some appreciate the competitive pricing, the impressive cheese selection, or the where-else-are-you-gonna-find-it items, such as Thai coconut cakes, cherry pie-flavored cookies, and granola butter. In fact, Trader Joe's has such a following that it even created a Hall of Fame to glorify its most popular products. But if you're going there to grab a bottle of chardonnay to go with that triple-crème brie you're stocking up on, you might be out of luck depending on what state you live in.

If you happen to reside in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island, Trader Joe's sells no booze of any sort. In New Jersey, only two of the 21 stores in the state sell alcohol, and one of those two stores has limited hours for alcohol sales. Massachusetts is hit or miss, but most of the roughly 25 store locations abstain from alcohol sales.

So, that means you can buy booze in 38 states (Trader Joe's only has locations in 42 states), but even these stores don't always make purchasing alcohol a given. For example, Connecticut, New York, and Utah Trader Joe's only sell beer. And in some states, Trader Joe's limits the hours it sells alcohol on Sunday or doesn't sell alcohol on Sundays at all.