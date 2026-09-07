11 Types Of Food You Should Think Twice Before Ordering From Amazon

Over the years, Amazon has been learning the ropes of the grocery biz. Anyone remember the pretty spectacular Amazon Fresh fail that was the widely anticipated Just Walk Out technology? More recently, the news broke that Amazon would be closing its supermarkets and replacing them with the Whole Foods chain (another blow to the online outlet's food delivery initiative). Fast forward to today, and it seems like Amazon is still trying to get its stuff together in the grocery delivery arena.

That doesn't mean you can't find food on Amazon. You absolutely can, and the selection can be downright dizzying (cupboard staples, snacks, refrigerated groceries, frozen fare, meats, produce, even a bevy or two can all show up in search results, often with an astounding array of options). The real question, however, is whether everything that can be shipped should actually be shipped.

Food is just not the same as the standard Amazon loot. Some things are perfectly fine sitting in a box or warehouse for a bit. But others? That lot are considerably less forgiving. Freshness, temps, shelf life, packaging, and the simple matter of knowing exactly when something was packed can make a huge difference in the quality of product that eventually lands on your front stoop. Let's take a gander at the types of food where ordering from Amazon may not be the safest bet.